'Arrestato pianificava attacco suicida a concerto Swift'

epa11535541 A notice tower is displayed in front oft the Ernst Happel Stadium after all three of American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's concerts were canceled by the organizer due to the risk of an attack, in Vienna, Austria, 08 August 2024. Swift's three shows in Vienna, scheduled for 08, 09 and 10 August were cancelled 'due to confirmation by government officials of a planned terrorist attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium,' the event organizers said. EPA/MAX SLOVENCIK