Arrestato generale russo che criticò la condotta del conflitto
epa11269481 A still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian Defence ministry press-service shows Russian combat work of crews of SA 2C5 â€˜Hyacinth-Sâ€™ of â€˜Vostokâ€™ (East) troops against Ukrainian troops at an undisclsoed location on South-Donetsk direction in the Russian controlled part of Ukraine, Donetsk region, 10 April 2024. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, crews of 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery units are conducting counter-battery combat, striking at Ukrainian army ammunition depots and strongholds.Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
MOSCA, 21 MAG - Un generale russo, Ivan Popov, che aveva criticato la conduzione del conflitto in Ucraina, lamentando la carenza di rifornimenti, è stato arrestato con l'accusa di frode. Lo scrive l'agenzia Tass.
