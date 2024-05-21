Arrestato generale russo che criticò la condotta del conflitto

epa11269481 A still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian Defence ministry press-service shows Russian combat work of crews of SA 2C5 â€˜Hyacinth-Sâ€™ of â€˜Vostokâ€™ (East) troops against Ukrainian troops at an undisclsoed location on South-Donetsk direction in the Russian controlled part of Ukraine, Donetsk region, 10 April 2024. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, crews of 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery units are conducting counter-battery combat, striking at Ukrainian army ammunition depots and strongholds.Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES