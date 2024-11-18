Argentina non aderisce all'Alleanza contro la fame al G20
epa11622982 Argentinian President Javier Milei (R) arrives to address the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 24 September 2024. The annual high-level General Debate gathers world leaders from 24 to 28 September, and 30 September under the theme, 'Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations'. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
AA
RIO DE JANEIRO, 18 NOV - L'Argentina è l'unico Paese del G20 a non sottoscrivere l'Alleanza globale contro la fame e la povertà, primo capitolo di discussione al vertice dei leader del G20, che si aprirà a breve. Ottanta Paesi e 60 organizzazioni hanno già formalizzato la loro adesione. Lo riporta Cnn Brasile sulla base di fonti diplomatiche.
