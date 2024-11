Aperta indagine sulle frasi Trump contro Liz Cheney

epa11673397 US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (L) speaks with former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R) during a Harris presidential campaign event in Malvern, Pennsylvania, USA, 21 October, 2024. Harris and her Republican rival, former US President Donald Trump, are campaigning across the swing state of Pennsylvania in the closing weeks of the presidential election. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO