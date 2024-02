Ancora fiori per Navalny davanti al Muro del Dolore di Mosca

epa11160876 People lay flowers mourning Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death near the memorial to political prisoners in Moscow, Russia, 17 February 2024. Russian opposition leader and outspoken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny died aged 47 on 16 February 2024 in a penal colony, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District announced. A prison service statement said that Navalny 'felt unwell' after a walk on 16 February, and it was investigating the causes of his death. In late 2023 Navalny was transferred to an Arctic penal colony considered one of the harshest prisons. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY