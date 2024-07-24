Anche Nancy Pelosi diserta Capitol per il discorso di Netanyahu
epa11161135 Former speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi speaks at a panel discussion at the 'Bayerischer Hof' hotel, the venue of the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC), in Munich, Germany, 17 February 2024. More than 500 high-level international decision-makers meet at the 60th Munich Security Conference in Munich during their annual meeting from 16 to 18 February 2024 to discuss global security issues. EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI
AA
WASHINGTON, 24 LUG - Anche Nancy Pelosi diserterà Capitol Hill per il discorso al Congresso del premier israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu. Il suo portavoce ha riferito che l'ex speaker dem della Camera incontrerà invece le famiglie israeliane delle vittime degli attacchi e dei sequestri di Hamas.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti