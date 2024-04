Anche il Nicaragua rompe le relazioni con l'Ecuador

epa11263064 Mexican police agents place metallic fences outside the Ecuadorian embassy facilities in Mexico City, Mexico, 06 April 2024. Mexican Government Secretary Luisa Maria Alcalde called users for not visiting the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid violence or provocations upon Mexico breaking diplomatic ties with Ecuador for the operation to capture former Vice President Jorge Glas at the Mexican embassy in Quito, Ecuador on 05 April 2024. EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez