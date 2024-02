Ama i libri ma ha perso la vista, un bambino li legge per lei

epa09837154 The priest stands in the temporary prayer room reading from a little book in his hands during a service inside a tent, of the Christi Auferstehungsgemeinde Munchen und Dachau (Christ Resurrection Parish of Munich and Dachau) of the Russian Orthodox Church, Moscow Patriarchate, which is celebrating a service attended by Ukrainians, Russians, Moldovans and Belarusians alike in Munich, Germany, 19 March 2022. In a press release, the parish has spoken out clearly against the war in Ukraine. EPA/LEONHARD SIMON