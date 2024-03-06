Almeno due morti nel cargo colpito da un missile ad Aden

epa11184505 A handout photo made available by Yemeni Al-Joumhouriya TV shows the British-registered cargo vessel, Rubymar, sinking after being damaged in a missile attack by the Houthis in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, 26 February 2024 (issued 27 February 2024). The Saudi-backed government of Yemen has asked the United Nations for urgent help to avoid an environmental disaster due to the danger of a spill from Rubymarâ€™s cargo of fertilizer, after it was hit a week ago in a missile strike by Yemenâ€™s Houthis while sailing through the tense waters of the Red Sea. The US-led coalition continues to strike Houthi targets in Yemen as it seeks to degrade the Houthis' abilities to attack commercial shipping vessels amid high tensions in the Middle East. In light of increased maritime security threats, the US designation of the Houthis as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist Group' went into effect on 16 February. EPA/Yemeni Al-Joumhouriya TV HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES