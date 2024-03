Almeno 6 morti nelle alluvioni che hanno colpito il Malawi

epa04572327 A picture made available on 21 January 2015 shows a local fisherman rescuing people in his boat on the flooded Shire river in Nsanjen district, Malawi, 20 January 2015. The Malawi government has declared half the country a disaster zone after torrential rains killed at least 48 people, left 70,000 homeless, and destroyed bridges and roads. EPA/ERICO WAGA