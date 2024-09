Almeno 29 morti per le inondazioni nel nord dell'India

epa11565084 A man pulls his cows to a safer place through floodwater in Amarpur Agartala, Tripura state, northeastern India, 25 August 2024 (issued 26 August 2024). Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the unprecedented floods in the state have caused an estimated loss of Rs 15,000 crore or $1.8 billion USD and that at least 24 people have died in flood related accidents, with 128,000 people having taken shelters in 557 relief camps, a state official also added. EPA/JAYANTA DEY