Almeno 20 migranti arrivati a nuoto a Ceuta nel fine settimana

epa09215320 Migrants wait to return to Morocco in Ceuta, Spanish enclave in northern Africa, early 20 May 2021. A total of 850 minors were moved to a hostel in Ceuta after the massive arrival of irregular migrants to Ceuta from Morocco since 18 May. The current situation in border area in Ceuta is quiet after night riots between Moroccan anti-riots forces and migrants several km off border crossing of Tarajal beach. EPA/BRAIS LORENZO