Allerta in Emilia Romagna e nelle Marche per forti temporali

epa11608278 A man observes swollen Elbe river in Dresden, Saxony, Germany, 16 September 2024. The Elbe river's water level has reached nearly six meters above its normal in the Dresden area, according to the State Flood Center. Floods caused by heavy rains have been battering central and eastern Europe since 13 September, with at least six dead in Romania, one dead and several missing in the Czech Republic, and alarming water levels recorded in Poland. EPA/FILIP SINGER