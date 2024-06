Alleanza sovranisti Ue fra Orban, Babiš, Kickl, 'aperti a a

epa11153476 Herbert Kickl (C), leader of the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe), and Manfred Haimbuchner (L), Deputy Governor of Federal State Upper Austria, greet participants as they arrive for the party's traditional political Ash Wednesday meeting in Ried im Innkreis, Austria, 14 February 2024. The next general parliamentary elections in Austria will be held in the autumn of 2024. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA