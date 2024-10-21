Giornale di Brescia
All'Avana torna l'elettricità per il 50% dei residenti

epa11668939 People converse during a blackout in Havana, Cuba, 18 October 2024 (issued 19 October 2024). The power supply has completely collapsed due to a power plant failure on 18 October 2024. After this initial nationwide blackout, the power went out again early 19 October 2024 all over the country. EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa
L'AVANA, 21 OTT - Dopo più di 48 ore di black out totale, è tornata l'elettricità per il 50% dei residenti dell'Avana.

