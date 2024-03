Allarme Onu a Gaza, 'carestia entro maggio nel nord'

epa11224217 A handout photo made available by German Armed Forces shows a C-130 of the bi-national German-French squadron 'Rhein/Rhin' drops relief supplies over the Gaza Strip, 16 March 2024. German and French personnel from the binational air transport squadron 'Rhein/Rhin' take part in a relief mission supplying Gaza with food and medicine, using two C-130J Hercules transport aircrafts. The USA, Jordan, France, Belgium and other countries have been delivering aid to Gaza using airdrops. The method has been criticized by various aid actors as being not effective or safe enough. A day earlier, on 15 March, Spanish NGO Open Arms, in a joint mission with US-based aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK), started its first transfer opening a maritime corridor for humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population of Gaza. Since October 2023, Israel has conducted attacks in Gaza that have destroyed its food system and blocked access to farmland and the sea, pushing the civilian population to the risk of famine conditions, according to the UN. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA/CHRISTIAN TIMMIG / GERMAN ARMED FORCES / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES