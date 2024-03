Allarme della Grecia, la mitica Ogigia nuova rotta dei migranti

epa04697467 Migrants walk on the beach of Tripiti on Gavdos island, Greece, after they disembarked from a fishing boat, 09 April 2015. According to local authorities, the migrants arrived on a large fishing boat in the area of Tripiti and managed to reach the shore by themselves. Those located are being led to the main village on the island, Kastri, a process that is proving difficult as the distance is quite long and the migrants are exhausted. EPA/VASSILIS MATHIOUDAKIS