Al via il voto negli Usa, i primi risultati nella notte

epaselect epa11701160 A Miami-Dade County Election Department's worker gets ready to scan ballots after Florida's last early voting day for the 2024 presidential election in Florida, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Miami, Florida, USA, 04 November 2024. Former President Trump and Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris are tied in the polls with one day until the election on 05 November. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH