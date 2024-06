Al Palazzo Reale cerimonia per i 10 anni di regno di Felipe VI

epa11422062 Spain's King Felipe VI (2-L), Queen Letizia (2-R), Crown Princess Leonor of Asturias (L) and Princess Sofia (R) wait for the arrival of guests during one of the events marking the 10th anniversary of King Felipe's proclamation at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, 19 June 2024. Spain's King Felipe VI was handed the royal sash by his father, King Emeritus Juan Carlos I, back on 19 June 2014, ending 39 years of reign. EPA/Chema Moya