Al Jazeera, trovata fossa comune con migliaia di corpi

epa11770751 Syrians walk with their belongings after arriving from Turkey through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, north of Idlib, Syria, 11 December 2024. According to media relations for the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, more than 2,500 Syrians crossed from Turkey over the past three days, following the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on 08 December. EPA/BILAL AL HAMMOUD