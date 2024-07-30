Giornale di Brescia
Al Jazeera, 'tre morti e 25 feriti nell'attacco a Beirut'

epa11510072 An ambulance drives near the site that was targeted by an Israeli strike, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 30 July 2024. Lebanon's state media said an Israeli drone targeted an area in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of Beirut. Israel Defense Forces announced carrying a 'targeted strike' in Beirut on the commander responsible for Majdal Shams attack. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the announcement. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
ROMA, 30 LUG - Il raid israeliano a Beirut ha provocato la morte di tre libanesi e altri 25 feriti: lo ha detto una fonte medica ad Al Jazeera. Secondo quanto riferito da alcuni testimoni, nel raid è stato colpito un palazzo di otto piani, tre dei quali sono crollati.

