Al Jazeera, 'almeno 3 morti in un raid israeliano su Gaza'

epa11758077 People pray next to the bodies of Palestinians killed after Israeli strikes, at al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, central Gaza Strip, 05 December 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 25 Palestinians were killed following Israeli airstrikes in the southern and central Gaza Strip. More than 45,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER