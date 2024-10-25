Al Jazeera, '38 i morti nel raid a Khan Yunis, 14 bambini'
epaselect epa11682120 Palestinians inspect the remains of destroyed buildings following the Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 25 October 2024. More than 42,800 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
ROMA, 25 OTT - E' salito ad almeno 38 il bilancio dei morti negli attacchi israeliani su diverse strutture residenziali a Khan Yunis, nel sud della Striscia di Gaza. Lo scrive Al Jazeera citando fonti mediche. Tra le vittime ci sarebbero 14 bambini rimasti soffocati dal fumo dei missili israeliani: 13 erano della stessa famiglia. L'emittente riferisce di immagini "inquietanti" dal luogo dei raid, con molti corpi che giacciono a terra nell'ospedale Nasser mentre genitori e parenti disperati salutano le vittime, già pronte per la sepoltura.
