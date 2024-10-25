Al Jazeera, '38 i morti nel raid a Khan Yunis, 14 bambini'

epaselect epa11682120 Palestinians inspect the remains of destroyed buildings following the Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 25 October 2024. More than 42,800 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD