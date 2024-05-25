Al Jazeera, 10 morti in un attacco su scuola a nord Gaza

epa11312794 Israeli troops patrol the road that separates the Gaza Strip between south and north, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, Israel, 01 May 2024. More than 34,300 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI