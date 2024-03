Agricoltori protestano a Saragozza, tensioni con la polizia

epa11131528 Hundreds of tractors join the protests, arriving from different parts of the province in Palencia, Spain, 06 February 2024. More than 350 tractors joined the protests in the countryside, in the first unauthorized tractor movement in the province of Palencia to show their fed up with the unsustainable situation in the countryside. Farmers in Spain continue to protest against what they say are harmful European agricultural policies, echoing demonstrations in other parts of Europe, including Germany, Belgium and France. EPA/Almudena Alvarez