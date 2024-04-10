Aggredisce con coltello a Bordeaux, ucciso dalla polizia

epa05270116 Picture taken on 23 March 2016 of Rue Sainte-Catherine, the main shopping street of Bordeaux, often billed as the longest pedestrian street in Europe, in Bordeaux, France. Bordeaux, a port city on the Garonne River in southwestern France, is world-renowned for its wine, the Bordeaux vineyards, and its classical and neoclassical architecture, that has remained practically unchanged for 200 years. Founded around 300 BC by a Celtic tribe, the city fell under Roman rule around 60 BC, enabling the Romans to plant the first vineyards over 2,000 years ago. Bordeaux will be one of the host cities of the UEFA EURO 2016 soccer championship. EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG