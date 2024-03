Agcom, sanzione a X di oltre 1 milione

epa11169744 A man reads news of social media platform X (formerly Twitter) blockade on a computer in Peshawar, Pakistan, 21 February 2024. Pakistani authorities have restricted access to the social media platform X following widespread allegations of electoral fraud in the contentious parliamentary polls held on 08 February, according to Pakistan Human Rights Commission (HRCP). Reports from Pakistani users indicated that access to the social media platform was blocked in various parts of the country, as confirmed by the Downdetector portal, which showed X remained largely inaccessible since 19 February. EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB