Africa quasi senza internet per danni a cavi sottomarini

epa09706102 The screens of two unconnected computers display a note read in Arabic 'Not connected' a few days after the internet service was cut across war-ridden Yemen, at an internet cafe in Sana'a, Yemen, 23 January 2022 (issued 24 January 2022). Internet connection remained disrupted for forth day countrywide after a Saudi-UAE led coalition airstrike on the main station of internet service in the port Yemeni city of Hodeidah on 21 January, which the Houthis say is the reason behind cutting the internet across Yemen. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB