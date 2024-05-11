Afghanistan, salgono a 311 le vittime delle inondazioni

epa11324546 A burqa clad Afghan woman carries a child on a road in Kabul Afghanistan, 07 May 2024. Australia announced on 03 May it had committed to offering aid of AUD 492 million (USD 323 million) to reduce poverty in countries of the Indo-Pacific region through a fund from the Asian Development Bank. Australia has defended placing emphasis on mitigating the effects of the climate crisis and on the inclusion of new mechanisms to ensure the arrival of aid to people in Afghanistan, Myanmar and the Rohingya ethnic minority displaced in Bangladesh, with special emphasis on women and girls. EPA/SAMIULLAH POPAL