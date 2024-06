Afghanistan, governo talebano parteciperà a colloqui Onu a Doha

epa11393598 Members of Afghanistan's delegation, led by the Taliban-run government's Acting Labour and Social Affairs Minister Abdul Hanan Omari walk at the venue of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in St. Petersburg, Russia, 06 June 2024. The 27th St.Petersburg International Economic Forum takes place in St. Petersburg from 05 until 08 June 2024. EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV