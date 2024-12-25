Aereo da Baku precipita in Kazakistan, 'diversi superstiti'
ROMA, 25 DIC - Un aereo passeggeri partito da Baku, in Azerbaigian, e diretto a Grozny, in Cecenia, è precipitato in Kazakistan vicino alla città di Aktau. Lo riferiscono le agenzie russe. Secondo le autorità kazake, almeno 14 persone sono sopravvissute, tra cui due bambini, e trasferite in ospedale: cinque di loro sono ricoverate in terapia intensiva. A bordo dell'aero dell'Azerbaijan Airlines c'erano 62 passeggeri e 5 membri dell'equipaggio.
