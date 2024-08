Aerei israeliani sorvolano Beirut a bassa quota

epa11456488 An Israeli F-35 aircraft flies over south Lebanon as seen from northern Israel, 04 July 2024. One day after the death of Muhammad Neamah Naser, the commander of the Hezbollah organization’s Aziz Unit, in an Israeli strike on southern Lebanon, the Israeli army reported on 04 July that its fighter jets struck more Hezbollah targets, including a military structure in the area of Chihine and three infrastructure sites in the area of Blat. In addition, more than 100 launches fired from Lebanon were identified, they added. EPA/ATEF SAFADI