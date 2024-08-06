Aerei israeliani sorvolano Beirut a bassa quota
epa11456488 An Israeli F-35 aircraft flies over south Lebanon as seen from northern Israel, 04 July 2024. One day after the death of Muhammad Neamah Naser, the commander of the Hezbollah organizationâ€™s Aziz Unit, in an Israeli strike on southern Lebanon, the Israeli army reported on 04 July that its fighter jets struck more Hezbollah targets, including a military structure in the area of Chihine and three infrastructure sites in the area of Blat. In addition, more than 100 launches fired from Lebanon were identified, they added. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
BEIRUT, 06 AGO - Aerei israeliani hanno volato a bassa quota sopra Beirut e hanno rotto la barriera del suono, provocando il panico con i boom supersonici poco prima del discorso programmato del leader del movimento libanese Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah, secondo i giornalisti dell'Afp. "L'aeronautica israeliana ha rotto per due volte la barriera del suono sopra la capitale e diverse regioni", ha affermato l'agenzia di stampa nazionale (Ani).
