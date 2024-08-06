Aerei israeliani sorvolano Beirut a bassa quota

epa11456488 An Israeli F-35 aircraft flies over south Lebanon as seen from northern Israel, 04 July 2024. One day after the death of Muhammad Neamah Naser, the commander of the Hezbollah organizationâ€™s Aziz Unit, in an Israeli strike on southern Lebanon, the Israeli army reported on 04 July that its fighter jets struck more Hezbollah targets, including a military structure in the area of Chihine and three infrastructure sites in the area of Blat. In addition, more than 100 launches fired from Lebanon were identified, they added. EPA/ATEF SAFADI