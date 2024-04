Acqua contaminata a Rio, 1,7 milioni di persone a secco

epa09170170 A picture taken with a drone shows the Guandu Water Treatment Plant, in Nova Iguaçu, Brazil 30 April 2021. Considered one of the largest treatment plant in the world, ETA Guandu is operated by the State Water and Sewerage Company of Rio de Janeiro (CEDAE). Brazil plans to hold the auction for the concession of the Rio de Janeiro water treatment company. EPA/André Coelho