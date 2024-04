Accusa chiede conferma condanna Knox per calunnia

Amanda Knox delivers a speech during the conference of the Criminal Justice Festival at the University of Modena, Italy, 15 June 2019. Knox, who was cleared of murdering her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Perugia after a long legal battle and almost four years in jail, arrived on 13 June in Milan before travelling to Modena to take part in an event at the Criminal Justice Festival. ANSA/ELISABETTA BARACCHI