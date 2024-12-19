Accordo fra i repubblicani alla Camera per evitare lo shutdown
epa11786129 Members of the news media wait outside Speaker of the House Mike Johnson's office in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 19 December 2024. The House Republican leadership continues to work on a new budget supplemental following the withdraw of a bipartisan bill designed to fund the US government after opposition from President-elect Trump and businessman Elon Musk. EPA/SHAWN THEW
AA
NEW YORK, 19 DIC - I repubblicani della Camera hanno raggiunto un accordo per evitare lo shutdown. Lo riportano i media americani.
