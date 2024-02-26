Abu Mazen accetta le dimissioni del premier palestinese
epa07535911 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) chairs a session of the weekly cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in the West Bank city of Ramallah, 29 April 2019. EPA/MAJDI MOHAMMED / POOL
AA
TEL AVIV, 26 FEB - Il presidente palestinese Abu Mazen ha accettato le dimissioni del premier Mohammed Shtayyeh che le aveva presentate questa mattina. Lo ha riferito la Wafa secondo cui Abu Mazen ha chiesto a Shtayyeh e al suo governo di restare per la "gestione temporanea del lavoro fino alla formazione di un nuovo governo".
