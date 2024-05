A Tunisi le opposizioni chiedono data elezioni presidenziali

epa11334888 Supporters of Tunisia's National Salvation Front (NSFT) opposition coalition carry a banner that reads in Arabic 'The march of the National Salvation Front for free, fair and on time elections' as they protest to demand fair and free presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia, 12 May 2024. The date of the presidential elections in Tunisia has not yet been determined, but they could take place between September and October, according to what the Tunisian Electoral Authority announced. Tunisian President Kais Saied has not yet officially announced his candidacy for a second term. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA