A Teheran migliaia ai funerali dei pasdaran uccisi a Damasco

epa11260149 People gather for the funeral ceremony of members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who were killed in an airstrike in Syria, in Tehran, Iran, 05 April 2024. According to Iranian state media quoting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, at least seven IRGC military advisors, including generals Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi, were killed in an airstrike on the Iranian consulate building in Syria's capital Damascus on 01 April. Iran has blamed Israel for the attack and vowed to respond. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH