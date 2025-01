A S.Paolo costruito un muro per confinare i tossicodipendenti

epa10794130 Homeless people and drug addicts stand in an area known as 'Cracolandia' in the center of Sao Paulo, Brazil 10 August 2023. The term 'Cracolandias' refers to areas with high levels of street-based homelessness and public drug use, located in various Brazilian cities. Dozens of merchants in downtown Sao Paulo lowered their stores' blinds on 10 August to protest about having become neighbors of the highest concentration of drug users in the city. EPA/Sebastiao Moreira