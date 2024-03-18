A Putin l'87,29%, risultato più alto in storia Russia
epaselect epa11226976 Russian President and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin meets with the media at his campaign headquarters in Moscow, Russia, 18 March 2024. Based on the results of processing more than 70 percent of the protocols, Vladimir Putin is the leader in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation with 87.16 percent of the votes, according to the CEC data. EPA/NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / POOL
AA
MOSCA, 18 MAR - Con quasi la totalità delle schede scrutinate, Vladimir Putin risulta il vincitore delle elezioni con l'87,29% dei voti, il risultato più alto ottenuto da un presidente eletto nella storia della Russia. Lo ha reso noto la Commissione elettorale centrale, citata da Interfax.
