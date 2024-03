A Policlinico S.Martino di Genova un caso di Dengue, già dimesso

epa11189852 The Aedes aegypti mosquito, responsible for the transmission of dengue, in a laboratory in Brasilia, Brazil, 29 February 2024. This 29 February, Brazil surpassed the barrier of one million dengue cases so far this year, 390% more than in the months of January and February 2023, according to updated data from the Ministry of Health. The South American country also reported 207 deaths and another 687 suspicious deaths attributed to this infectious disease transmitted by a type of mosquito and whose expansion has been favored by the high temperatures associated with the El Niño phenomenon. EPA/Andre Borges