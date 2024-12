A Padova un'aula studio intitolata a Giulia Cecchettin

People attend the funeral of Giulia Cecchettin, a university student killed by her ex-boyfriend, one of the country's most recent and shocking episodes of femicide, on December 5, 2023 in Padova. Held at Padua's Basilica of Santa Giustina, the funeral for 22-year-old Giulia Cecchettin attracted thousands of fellow students, public authorities and ordinary Italians in a sign of solidarity for Italy's victims of gender violence. (Photo by ANDREA PATTARO / AFP)