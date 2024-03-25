A Mosca confermato arresto di altri 3 indagati per attacco

epa11242472 A view of the burned Crocus City Hall concert venue following a terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 25 March 2024. At least 137 people were killed and more than 100 hospitalized after a group of gunmen attacked the concert hall in the Moscow region on 22 March evening, Russian officials said. Eleven suspects, including all four gunmen directly involved in the terrorist attack, have been detained, according to Russian authorities. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV