A Gaza lancio difettoso di aiuti umanitari provoca un morto

epa11203997 Humanitarian aid is airdropped over the northern part of the Gaza Strip, as seen from Sderot in southern Israel, 07 March 2024. The international community is combining efforts to increase humanitarian assistance to the residents of Gaza affected by the ongoing conflict. More than 30,000 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI