A Gaza lancio difettoso di aiuti umanitari provoca un morto
epa11203997 Humanitarian aid is airdropped over the northern part of the Gaza Strip, as seen from Sderot in southern Israel, 07 March 2024. The international community is combining efforts to increase humanitarian assistance to the residents of Gaza affected by the ongoing conflict. More than 30,000 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
TEL AVIV, 08 MAR - Un lancio di aiuti umanitari su Gaza, risultato difettoso, ha provocato oggi la morte di almeno un palestinese, secondo fonti locali citate da media israeliani. A quanto sembra, il paracadute non si è aperto e il pacco voluminoso si è schiantato a terra all'interno di una piccola folla radunata in attesa ad ovest di Gaza City. La radio pubblica Kan indica, sulla base di fonti locali, che il numero di morti potrebbe essere superiore.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti