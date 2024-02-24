A fuoco impianto russo usato per produrre missili e droni
ROMA, 24 FEB - Secondo il media russo Mash, vicino ai servizi segreti di Mosca, un vasto incendio in un importante impianto metallurgico nella Russia centro-meridionale - la Nlmk di Lipetsk - è scoppiato dopo alcune esplosioni. Successivamente una fonte anonima ucraina ha affermato che dietro l'attacco ci sono i servizi di sicurezza di Kiev, riporta la Cnn: "E' uno dei più grandi impianti metallurgici della Russia", ha detto la fonte, "l'impianto opera nel settore militare-industriale con un gran numero di ordini. "Le materie prime sono utilizzate per la produzione di missili, artiglieria, droni: è un obiettivo legittimo per l'Ucraina".
