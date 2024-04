A Firenze in 45 vanno al Tar contro il cancello di Prandelli

epa05692040 (FILE) File photo dated on 22 OCtober 2016 of Valencia CF's coach, Italian Cesare Prandelli, reacting during a Spanish Primera Division match against Barcelona FC held at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, 22 October 2016. Prandelli submitted his 'irrevocable resignation' as Valencia CF's head coach on 30 December 2016. He will be replaced by Salvador Gonzalez 'Voro'. EPA/Biel Alino