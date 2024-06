A breve incontro Gualtieri-Lotito su nuovo stadio Flaminio

epa11409349 Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri attends a press conference on the archaeological findings within the construction site for the Jubilee 2025 in Piazza Pia, in Rome, Italy, 14 June 2024. During the construction of the underpass of the new Piazza Pia, archaeological investigations revealed remains of a laundry dating from the 2nd and 3rd centuries.The archaeological remains will be removed within ten days and temporarily displayed in another area. EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI