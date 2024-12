A Belgrado in migliaia manifestano contro il governo

epa11790057 Protesters hold a banner reading 'Your hands are bloodied' during a protest rally in Belgrade, Serbia, 22 December 2024. University students and farmers called on a protest asking for accountability after fifteen people lost their lives in the collapse of the Novi Sad Railway Station canopy on 01 November 2024. The station building, which had been renovated and reopened on 05 July 2024, was undergoing further renovations shortly before the collapse. EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC