8 marzo: Unchr, nel mondo una profuga su 5 viene violentata

epaselect epa11134120 People make their way towards Goma as they flee a resumption of fighting, East of Goma, North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo, 07 February 2024. A resumption of fightings between the M23 Movement rebels and the pro-government Wazalendo militias has triggered a massive movement of population, sending on the road thousands of refugees are heading towards Goma after fleeing the town of Sake in Masisi territory. According to the UNHCR, in 2024, as a result of continuing insecurity and an alarming resurgence of violence generated by non-state armed groups in the past two years, nearly 6 million people are internally displaced across the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu and Tanganyika. EPA/MOSES KASEREKA