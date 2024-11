007 Usa, escalation di interferenze straniere sul voto

epa11701529 People walk by an election ballot drop box sign at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, 04 November 2024. Maricopa County Elections, serving more than 2.4 million registered voters, is responsible for candidate filings, in-person voting and vote centers, hiring thousands of elections workers for each election, as well as the tabulation of ballots. The US general election takes place on 05 November 2024. EPA/ALLISON DINNER